Pune Mother commits suicde after killing daughters who were raped

The incident was reported from Noor Mohalla of Pimpri-Chinchwad in the city.

Medical reports confirmed that the two girls, aged 7 and 9 years, respectively, were rape victims.

Pune: A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, after she killed her two daughters and a son in Pune on Sunday.

Medical reports confirmed that the two girls, aged 7 and 9 years, respectively, were rape victims. A case has been registered and one accused has been arrested.

"Post-mortem examination revealed that the two girl victims of this case were raped and it is also confirmed that they were strangled to death. Police have arrested a suspect in this matter and registered a case against that accused and the lady who committed suicide under various sections including POCSO Act and 376 of IPC," ACP Ram Jadhav said.

Police are investigating the matter further.