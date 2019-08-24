Hyderabad: Father gets 5 year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting daughter

Lingam Kumar, a resident of Alwal here, repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl for two years when she was just ten years.

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 by a local court here for sexually assaulting his daughter.

In July 2014, she informed her school teacher about her condition following which the district child protection unit was alerted.

The DCPU sent her to a government children home and also sounded the police. Subsequently, he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.