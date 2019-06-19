Minister’s son booked for murder bid

Police registered attempt-to-murder case against Prabal, his cousin and ten others in the incident.

Bhopal: Union minister Prahlad Patel’s son and nephew were among 12 persons who were booked under attempt to murder charge following a group clash in a village in Madhya Pradesh early on Tuesday, police said. Mr Patel’s son Prabal and nephew Monu got into a fight with two youths over some petty issues at Gotegaon in Narasinghpur district at around one in the morning on Tuesday, the investigating officer said. Prabal along with some of his friends allegedly waylaid the two youths, Himansu Rathore and Rahul Rajput, at Belhai market in Gotegaon village when the latter were returning to their village of Kamod after attending a marriage function in the locality and thrashed them following a heated conversation between them over some ‘silly issue’. Later, Monu joined his cousin to allegedly again rough up the two youths. Prabal and his cousin later went to house of one Shivam Ray and allegedly dragged him out of his house. Ray’s father, Iswar who is a police constable, tried to rescue his son from them.

A clash ensued between them leading to injuries to five people including the police constable, police said. Police registered attempt-to-murder case against Prabal, his cousin and ten others in the incident.