Arson in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh put on alert

BJP Yuva Morcha members burn an effigy of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh over his tweet on Khargone violence, in Jabalpur. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: Curfew remained in force in the communal violence-hit Khargone town of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth day Wednesday, even as a crackdown on rioters by the police continued there. Some incidents of arson were reported in Khargone late on Tuesday despite the imposition of curfew.

State home minister Narottam Mishra said: “Curfew remained in force in Khargone on Wednesday. A decision on the relaxation of curfew will be taken by the local administration after reviewing the situation.” Mr Mishra said the drive to bulldoze the illegal buildings of the accused in the incident that began on Monday continued for the fourth day on Wednesday.

The minister said the state was put on alert after Sunday’s communal violence in Khargone. Sources said three “illegal” buildings of miscreants allegedly involved in stone-pelting on the Ram Navami procession on Sunday in the city were bulldozed on Wednesday.

As many as 53 houses and shops built in “violation of the law” have so far been demolished in the city.

Meanwhile, at least a dozen people were rounded up in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the district headquarters of Khargone, the police said. The arrests were made over the communal violence in the city on Sunday triggered by stone-pelting by miscreants on a Ram Navami procession.

As many as 111 people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said. “We have identified around 200 people involved in Sunday’s communal violence. As many as 111 miscreants have so far been arrested and the rest will be nabbed soon,” a senior district police officer, who sought anonymity, said.

In another development, local Congress MLA Ravi Joshi said 17 families have been rendered homeless due to the violence.