Girl raped, shot dead, burnt in Bihar’s Buxar

According to the Buxar police, the killers used stubble from the nearby fields and petrol to burn the dead body.

A forensic team and a dog squad have also been pressed into service to assist the police in the investigation.

Patna: The burnt dead body of a young woman was recovered on Tuesday in Kukudha village in Buxar district of Bihar.

The local police suspect that the girl, who appears to be a minor, was shot dead and burnt after being allegedly raped by the criminals.

“Burnt dead body of a young girl has been recovered and we are trying to find the motive behind the incident. Empty bullet shell has also been recovered from the spot. Anything more about the case can be said after we receive the detailed post – mortem report. We are also trying to trace all those who have been involved in the incident”, Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendra Verma said.

Sources from Buxar said that a five-member team has been constituted to conduct post-mortem and submit a report within 24 hours.

Reports suggest that the state administration has also asked the Buxar police to submit their findings on the case at the earliest.

“We will make every possible effort that the criminals involved in the case get a stricter punishment. I want to assure that no one will be spared”, Senior JD(U) leader and minister Neeraj Kumar told this newspaper.