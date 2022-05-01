Sunday, May 01, 2022 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

  India   Crime  01 May 2022  Patiala clashes: Key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested
India, Crime

Patiala clashes: Key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested

ANI
Published : May 1, 2022, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2022, 12:08 pm IST

The Central Intelligence Agency Patiala team headed by Inspector Shaminder Singh arrested him at the Mohali airport

: A policeman fires in air to maintain law after a clash broke out between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, (PTI Photo)
 : A policeman fires in air to maintain law after a clash broke out between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, (PTI Photo)

Mohali (Punjab): The main accused and the key conspirator in the Patiala clashes, Barjinder Singh Parwana was arrested by police in Mohali on Sunday morning.

The accused was brought to Mumbai by Vistara flight at Mohali airport at 7.20 am. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Patiala team headed by Inspector Shaminder Singh arrested him at the Mohali airport.

 

Tension prevailed in Patiala after two groups clashed outside the Kali Mata temple on Friday, brandishing swords and pelting stones at each other, at a rally in which four people, including two policemen, were injured.

Police registered six FIRs and arrested three accused in connection with the violence yesterday, according to IG, MS Chhina.

"The 3 arrested accused are Harish Singla, Kuldeep Singh Danthal, and Daljit Singh," Chinna added announcing the names of the arrested persons in the matter.

The IG also asserted that none of the accused in the matter will be spared and the ones with whatever connection with the incident will be arrested.

 

Tags: patiala clashes, patiala violence
Location: India, Punjab

Latest From India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (ANI)

Will support fight to include Marathi-speaking Karnataka areas in Maha: Ajit Pawar

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar at the Guard of Honour for General Manoj Pande, on his taking over as the 29th Chief of Army Staff, at South Block in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army chief

The 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.(Representational image: ANI)

LPG prices go up, 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,355.50

Northwest and central India also recorded the highest average maximum temperatures in April since 1900. (Representional Image)

Northwest, Central India see hottest April in 122 years

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham