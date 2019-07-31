Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019 | Last Update : 03:46 AM IST

IAF Chief to release official combat-based game today

Move aims to motivate youth to join Air Force.

B.S. Dhanoa (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: You too can now become an Indian Air Force pilot in the virtual world and carry out air strikes on the enemy territory. Indian Air Force chief B.S. Dhanoa on Wednesday will launch “Indian Air Force: A cut above” a combat-based mobile game in the national capital.

The teaser video of the game shows a look-alike of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman with his trade mark moustache, standing in-front of a MiG 21.

On 27 February IAF’s  MiG 21 Bison piloted by Wing Commander Varthaman had chased and shot down one of Pakistan’s F16 which had fallen into Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).  During the chase his MiG21 has also got hit and he had to eject in PoK. For his feat of shooting down a F16, Wing Commander Abhinandan has become a legend and has a huge number of followers in the country. The teaser video also shows shooting down of enemy’s aircraft in air-to-air combat.

The game is expected to boost the passion of the youngsters to join Air Force. It may also have links on how to join Indian Air Force and become a pilot to serve the country.

The video also shows Sukhoi and helicopter carrying out attacks on the enemy in combat missions. There is also an anti-aircraft gum shooting down in coming enemy aircraft.

The mobile game will be launched in both android and on Apple’s app store. Initially, only a single player will be able to play the game. In the later stages, multi-player version will also be launched.

Indian Air Force had carried out pre-emptive air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp at the Balakot in Pakistan after a suicide bomber had killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama on February 14.

