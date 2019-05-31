Sushma Swaraj not part of PM Modi Cabinet

Swaraj, in her last diplomatic engagement abroad as EAM, had attended the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the SCO.

New Delhi: In a development that took all by surprise, senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj —who was external affairs minister till Thursday — was not part of the Union Cabinet in the Modi Government in its second term in office.

When Ms Swaraj walked in to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening, there was intense speculation on where she would be seated. The moment she sat in the audience, the message was loud and clear that she would not be in the Cabinet this time.

Ms Swaraj had been ailing for a considerable period of time due to a kidney ailment during her stint as EAM and had not contested the Lok Sabha polls due to ill-health though she continued to actively discharge her responsibilities as EAM including official visits abroad.

Tweeting a message of thanks to the PM on her tenure late on Thursday evening, Ms Swaraj said, “For the past five years, you gave me the opportunity to serve Indians and also gave me a lot of honour individually. I am grateful to you. I will pray to God that our government continues with prestige.”

