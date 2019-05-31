Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 04:13 AM IST

India, All India

Robert Vadra appears before Enforcement Directorate

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 31, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 2:50 am IST

The ED maintains that they want custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra for which they want to arrest him.

Robert Vadra
 Robert Vadra

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering case linked to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad. He may appear before the agency on Friday also.

Sources said that Mr Vadra was questioned for several hours on Thursday. His wife Priyanka Gandhi once again accompanied Mr Vadra to the ED office. However, Ms Priyanka left the ED office after dropping her husband off. Before reaching the ED office, Mr Vadra tweeted, “I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary. I have and will adhere to all summons/norms of government agencies. I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approx 70 hours. In future also, I will cooperate, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations.”

Sources further said that he was questioned in connection with his London properties and his alleged association with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The ED case against Robert Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

It is alleged that Sanjay Bhandari received kickbacks in a 2009-petroleum deal and a 2010-defence deal that was used to buy several properties in London worth 12 million pounds on behalf of Robert Vadra.

The probe agency has already filed an application before the Delhi high court in which they have sought cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra by the lower court. The high court will hear the matter on July 17 when Robert

Vadra and his close associate Manoj Arora will also reply to the notice issued against them by the court.  

The ED maintains that they want custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra for which they want to arrest him.

Earlier, Robert Vadra had been questioned nine times by the ED in Delhi and twice in Jaipur. Earlier also, Mr Vadra denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch-hunt against him. He said he was being “hounded and harassed” to subserve political ends.

Tags: enforcement directorate, robert vadra

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI/File)

EWS quota cannot be at the expense of other categories: SC

Orangutan Binny

Binny, India’s only orangutan dies

Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj (Photo: ANI)

Sushma Swaraj not part of PM Modi Cabinet

BJP leader J.P. Nadda (Photo: Twitter)

Nadda, Yadav lead race to replace Shah as BJP chief

MOST POPULAR

1

First look at Samsung Galaxy Note 10

2

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

4

Official Apple iOS 13 screenshots leaked online and they look gbeautiful

5

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham