PM pushes closer Bimstec links for stability in region

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders of the member nations of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) on Wednesday adopted a charter and also a master plan for transport connectivity of the group at the virtual summit organised by Sri Lanka on Wednesday, with a complete revamp of the group’s functioning into seven pillars, of which India will head the important security pillar to combat terrorism and other crimes.

With New Delhi later publicly defending the participation of Myanmar at the summit, citing its importance, Mr Modi earlier in his speech referred to the Ukraine conflict obliquely, as having raised a question mark on the stability of the international order, adding it was now imperative for the group to give more priority to its regional security. He also called for making Bimstec “a Bridge of Connectivity, Bridge of Prosperity, Bridge of Security”.

Binstec comprises India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. These developments are seen by observers as an important move to counter China’s influence in the region. Bimstec’s membership is for nations that are “littoral” to or “dependent” on the Bay of Bengal. With Saarc in cold storage due to India-Pakistan tensions in earlier years, India has invested its hopes for regional cooperation in Bimstec, which does not have Pakistan as a member.

At a special briefing on Wednesday afternoon in New Delhi following the summit, the external affairs ministry’s additional secretary in charge of Bimstec, Rudrendra Tandon, said with the adoption of the charter by the leaders, Bimstec had been formalised into a “regional organisation” with its “purpose, principles and architecture” and now had an “international personality” with its own “emblem and flag”.

Asked about the controversial summit participation of Myanmar, which is now ruled by a military junta after the coup in February last year, the senior MEA official defended Myanmar’s participation, describing it as an “important constituent-member of Bimstec”, with an important geographical location. He said for the success of the group’s regional cooperation efforts, “all members” had to be present. According to reports, Sri Lanka invited Myanmar foreign minister U. Wunna Maung Lwin to represent his country at the virtual summit.

New Delhi noted that the summit’s main outcome was the adoption and signing of its charter, “which formalises the group as an organisation made up of member states that are littoral to, and dependent upon, the Bay of Bengal.”

In his address at the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “The developments in Europe of the last few weeks have raised a question mark on the stability of the international order. In this context, it has become important to make Bimstec regional cooperation more active. It has also become imperative to give more priority to our regional security.” He added: “Today, as our region faces challenges of health and economic security, the need of the hour is solidarity and cooperation. Today is the time to make the Bay of Bengal a Bridge of Connectivity, Bridge of Prosperity, Bridge of Security. Rededicate yourself with a new vigour, new energy.”

On security, Mr Modi said: “Without security it is impossible to ensure the prosperity or development of our region. In our fourth summit in Kathmandu, we decided to strengthen the regional legal framework against terrorism, trans-national crime and non-traditional threats. We also decided to increase cooperation between our law enforcement agencies. I am glad that our convention to combat terrorism has become active since last year. During today’s summit, a mutual legal assistance treaty on criminal matters is also being signed between us. We should also move quickly to other similar instruments, so there can be better coordination between our legal systems.”

On the Bimstec charter’s adoption, Mr Modi said: “This is an important step in our efforts towards an institutional architecture… In the charter, we have decided to have summit meetings every two years and annual foreign ministers’ meetings. I welcome it. We should focus our attention on how to make this architecture stronger. In this context, the secretary-general suggests that an Eminent Persons Group be formed, which will prepare a vision document. I agree with this suggestion. It is also important to enhance the capacity of the Secretariat for Bimstec to meet our expectations… India will provide financial assistance of $1 million to increase the operational budget of the secretariat.

The PM added: “Our region has always been prone to natural disasters. The Bimstec Centre for Weather and Climate is important (to cooperate on) disaster management, especially disaster risk reduction. I would like your cooperation to make it active. India stands ready to contribute $3 million to restart the work of this centre.”

On the proposal for a Bimstec Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Mr Modi said: “It is necessary to make early progress on the proposal of Bimstec FTA to enhance our mutual business. We should also increase exchanges between the entrepreneurs and start-ups of our countries. Along with this, we should also try to adopt international norms in the field of trade facilitation. This will boost intra-Bimstec trade and economic integration”. Speaking later, the senior MEA official, Mr Tandon, said the trade facilitation efforts were a “low-hanging fruit” or “early harvest” that will lead to flourishing of intra-Bimstec trade.