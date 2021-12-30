Thursday, Dec 30, 2021 | Last Update : 11:31 AM IST

  India   All India  30 Dec 2021  Omicron has high immune escape potential: INSACOG
India, All India

Omicron has high immune escape potential: INSACOG

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Dec 30, 2021, 8:34 am IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2021, 8:34 am IST

The country is gearing up to prevent another massive outbreak even though only 810 cases of the Omicron were identified in 21 states and UTs

Shoppers, some wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19, crowd a marketplace in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
 Shoppers, some wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19, crowd a marketplace in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

New Delhi: Citing global data, Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia INSACOG has said there is now clear experimental and clinical data supporting the very high immune escape potential of Omicron, which appears to be the major component of its growth advantage over the Delta variant. With Omicron cases going up 11 per cent globally in the last week, the World Health Organisation on Wednesday warned the new Covid-19 variant still poses “very high” risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems.

Paul Kattuman, professor at the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge, which has developed a Covid-19 India tracker, has said in an email that “it is likely India will see a period of explosive growth in daily cases and that the intense growth phase will be relatively short”.  He said the “new infections will begin to rise in a few days, possibly within this week”, and went on to add it was hard to predict how high the daily cases could go.

 

Prof. Kattuman and his research team, developers of the India Covid tracker, expect a sharp rise in infection rates across India. The tracker spotlighted six states as a “significant concern” in a December 24 note, with an adjusted growth rate of new cases exceeding five per cent. This expanded to 11 Indian states by December 26, according to the tracker, which corrects for “day of the week effects” and other variations.

The Union health ministry data released at 8 am Wednesday said India saw 9,195 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours – the highest single-day jump in daily cases in three weeks -- pushing the total confirmed tally to 34.8 million infections. The data showed the total number of fatalities due to the disease at 480,592.

 

The country is also gearing up to prevent another massive outbreak even though only 810 cases of the highly-mutated Omicron were identified in 21 states and Union territories so far. Delhi has so far logged the highest number of Omicron cases at 238, followed by Maharashtra at 167 and Gujarat at 97.

Election-bound Punjab also reported its first Omicron case with a 36-year-old man, who came from Spain earlier this month, testing positive for the new variant. The man, who arrived in India on December 4, visited his relatives in Nawanshahr in Punjab. He had tested negative for coronavirus upon his arrival. Later, he tested positive on December 12.

 

In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 923 Covid-19 cases -- an 86 per cent jump in cases from Tuesday and the highest since May 30. Delhi’s positivity rate also jumped up to 1.29 per cent. The national capital’s data suggests that the average daily rise of Covid-19 this time is about 20 per cent faster than during the second wave in March-April 2021.

Maharashtra reported 3,900 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these cases, Mumbai logged 2,510 -- up from 1,377 cases on Tuesday and the highest daily addition since May 8. Among other cities, Bengaluru had 400 cases, Kolkata 540 and Chennai 294 cases.

While Gujarat reported 548 fresh Covid-19 cases, crossing the 500-mark for the first time after more than six-and-a-half months, Karnataka had 566, Telangana 235, Goa 112 and Rajasthan 100-plus cases.

 

INSACOG, meanwhile, said there is now clear experimental and clinical data supporting the very high immune escape potential of Omicron, but initial estimates show the severity of illness being lower than what was seen in previous outbreaks. In India, appropriate public health measures and investigations are being conducted for surveillance of Omicron, the genomic consortium said, while noting that globally there appears to be significantly reduced ability of vaccines or prior infection to protect against symptomatic infection by the new variant.

In its latest bulletin, INSACOG said: “While Delta continues to be the most prevalent VOC globally, the Omicron variant has completely displaced it in southern Africa and is on track to become the dominant variant in UK and elsewhere.”

 

The genomic consortium said: “Initial estimates of severity of illness have, however, been lower than seen in previous outbreaks. Whether these initial observations are generalisable to older non-immune subjects is not clear and the threat level is still considered high.”

WHO highlighted that “consistent evidence shows the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over Delta, with a doubling time of two to three days.” It added: “The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high.”

Tags: omicron cases, india omicron cases, covid tracker
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A medic checks the temperature of a stranded student from Kota upon her arrival, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Indore. (Photo: PTI/File)

Woman vaccinated 4 times tests Covid positive, stopped at Indore airport

Customers at Janpath Market in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021. Non-essential shops open between 10am and 8pm on an odd-even system. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Delhi reports maximum cases of Omicron, country's tally rises to 961

In the initial firing, one police personnel was injured and was shifted to a hospital. (Representational image: PTI)

Three terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

A Naga holds a placard during a rally protesting the killings of fourteen civilians by Indian army soldiers earlier this month, in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland. (Photo: AP)

Govt declares entire Nagaland 'disturbed area' amid AFSPA withdrawal demand

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham