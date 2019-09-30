Monday, Sep 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:28 AM IST

India, All India

Being made a scapegoat, says Indian murder accused to be extradited to UK

PTI
Published : Sep 30, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2019, 9:24 am IST

Aman Vyas, who is currently in judicial custody here, is likely to face trial in London over the murder of Michelle Samaraweera.

The Delhi court ordered Vyas's extradition to the UK on December 18 last year, after which he was taken into custody. (Representational Image)
 The Delhi court ordered Vyas's extradition to the UK on December 18 last year, after which he was taken into custody. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 34-year-old Indian man, likely to be extradited to the United Kingdom in the first week of October for allegedly committing rape and murder there 10 years ago, said through his lawyer on Sunday that he was being made a scapegoat since he hailed form a poor family.

Aman Vyas, who is currently in judicial custody here, is likely to face trial in London over the murder of Michelle Samaraweera, a 35-year-old woman who was found dead at a children's playground in east London's Walthamstow in 2009. According to media reports, she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

Speaking to PTI, Vyas's lawyer Amrit Singh claimed that there was no "competent evidence implicating the accused in any crime".

"The media wrongly reported that Vyas was the son of a wealthy businessman in India. He is the son of a very poor retired private school teacher and his mother is a housewife. His parents live in a modest house in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and due to his poverty, he became a scapegoat as India wanted to bring back Vijay Mallya. Indian officials have negligently dealt with this case," he said.

Vyas was living in the UK on a student visa at the time and is also wanted for questioning over three other alleged sexual attacks, which also took place in east London before Samaraweera's killing.

On July 16, 2010, Vyas received a Police Clearance Certificate issued by the London Police, which he wanted for getting a visitor's visa for himself for New Zealand, Singh said.

The certificate said "he was not implicated in any case, and accordingly, it attested that there was no negative report against him", the lawyer added.

According to the London Police, only one individual was responsible for this serial crime of rape and one case of murder, but their own forensic scientist had a different opinion, Singh said.

He added that the London court, which had issued an arrest warrant against Vyas on May 5,2011, was not a competent court in this case and that the order was passed without a DNA match or equivalently reliable alternative evidence, and without any proper investigation to support the move to arrest.

"The Government of India was aware that the warrant against Vyas was not from a competent court within the UK and to conceal this irregularity, they omitted to submit a copy of the warrant issued by the Barking Magistrate Court, London, and opted instead to submit false arguments in a Delhi court," Singh said.

The Delhi court ordered Vyas's extradition to the UK on December 18 last year, after which he was taken into custody.

Singh said his client would soon approach the Supreme Court against the order to extradite him to the UK.

Vyas left the UK to live with his relatives in India after a warrant was issued for his arrest by Scotland Yard, the media had reported.

He was arrested at the Delhi airport in 2011 while trying to board a plane to Thailand and was released on bail, the police said here.

"I am delighted that my sister will finally get a trial after all these years," Samaraweera's sister Ann Chandradasa told a newspaper in London.

Last year, Stella Creasy, the Labour MP of Walthamstow, had, on behalf of the victim's family, urged the then British prime minister Theresa May to raise the case with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the UK in April 2018 in an attempt to speed up Vyas's extradition.

Tags: narendra modi, vijay mallya, uk extradition, theresa may
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Tushar Gandhi also finds the government's plans to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in a grand manner 'only symbolic'. (Photo: File)

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson attacks Trump's 'father of nation' remark for PM Modi

During enquiry it was revealed that the call centre was set up by Kishore and his wife Priti and in total eight persons were involved in this syndicate. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi: Fake call centre dupes people of Rs 1 cr, 3 arrested

Thakor, who was elected on a Congress ticket in 2017 and resigned as MLA to join the BJP, will contest from Radhanpur, the seat he had won. (Photo: File)

BJP names ex-Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor for Gujarat bypolls

Earlier Monday, Modi had sought ideas for the speech he will deliver at the convocation ceremony. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to address IIT-Madras' convocation ceremony, seeks ideas for speech

MOST POPULAR

1

An ‘unputdownable’ Web Series

2

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

3

iPhone XR price slashed in India; now available for below Rs 40K

4

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

5

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham