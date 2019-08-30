Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 02:36 AM IST

India, All India

Halt ‘alarmist’ talk on Kashmir, Pak warned

THE ASIAN AGE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 30, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2019, 1:49 am IST

New Delhi said the world had seen through Pakistan’s tactics that were based on “lies and deception”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Leh: Lashing out at statements on the Kashmir issue from various Pakistani politicians and prominent figures, including exhortations for a “jihad” against this country, India on Thursday strongly condemned these as “irresponsible” and “intended to project an alarmist situation”, even as it asked Pakistan to “behave like a normal neighbour”. Sources said that having faced diplomatic defeat, Islamabad was now trying “hashtag warfare (on the Internet and social media platforms)” while India’s top priority was to ensure that “not a single life was lost”.

New Delhi said the world had seen through Pakistan’s tactics that were based on “lies and deception”. It also said India was informed in advance about the missile test by Pakistan, but that there was no information about any complete closure of Pakistani airspace.

Speaking in Leh, Ladakh, defence minister Rajnath Singh said, meanwhile, that Pakistan should stop “crying” unnecessarily over India’s decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and instead  focus on dismantling the terror infrastructure that was operating from its soil. The defence minister, on his first visit to ladakh after the government’s historic decision on J&K, said Pakistan should now focus on gross violations of human rights in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, including in Gilgit-Baltistan.

“I want to ask Pakistan when was Kashmir with you that you keep crying about it. In fact, Pakistan is part of India. On what issue are you aggrieved? Why are you unnecessarily crying? Stop crying,” Mr Singh said, addressing an event of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

In a worrying development, India also said Thursday that it had got information that Pakistan was “trying to infiltrate terrorists” (into J&K and other parts of India). The MEA also referred to the various pro-people announcements made by the J&K government recently, including fresh job opportunities and the procurement of farmers’ apple crop, adding efforts were being made for a swift return to normality.

“We strongly condemn the highly irresponsible statements (and) references to ‘jihad’ (Islamic holy war) that are intended to project an alarmist situation,” MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar said. “Not a single live bullet has been fired. No life has been lost,” he added.

“Pakistan wants to show that something is happening. We (India) have taken no escalatory step,” the MEA spokesman said. He added that letters written by Pakistani officials to the UN were “not even worth the paper it was written on”.

Tags: rajnath singh, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Minister of civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri addresses the media at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Centre determined to sell national carrier, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani

Air India to go plastic-free from October 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by actress Shilpa Shetty, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, party MP Gautam Gambhir and others as he arrives to launch the Fit India Movement on National Sports Day at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi Thursday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Walk, run, cycle: PM exhorts Indians to be a ‘fitter’ nation

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath

Ally SP attacks MP govt, says ministers arrogant

MOST POPULAR

1

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

2

Trump not happy with favorable Fox News, may look for alternative

3

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

4

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

5

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham