UP govt is ready for CBI probe, says DGP

Congress leaders, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP over the incident.

New Delhi: With the Opposition targeting the government over the Unnao rape survivor’s car being involved in a crash, Uttar Pradesh police aid that it has no objection in handing over the case to CBI. The state police has registered an FIR into the accident that names the rape accused Kuldeep Singh Senger, his brother Manoj Singh and eight others. UP DGP O.P. Singh speaking to reporters said, “ The state government is ready for recommending a CBI probe into the Sunday’s mishap in Rae Bareli if the victim’s mother or any relative makes any request in this regard.” In the Sunday accident, a car carrying the 19-year-old woman, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, her family and lawyer was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. While her two family members were killed in the accident, she and her lawyer were critically injured.

A political slugfest has broken out over the issue. Rajya Sabha was adjourned over the issue, raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the House, Samajwadi Party member Mr Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that an attempt was made to “kill” her. As soon as Mr Yadav raised the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, almost the entire Opposition, including SP, BSP, Congress and AAP were on their feet. In Lok Sabha, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also tried to raise the issue.

General secretary of the party Ms. Gandhi tweeted, “The road accident involving the Unnao rape victim is shocking. Where has the CBI probe in this case reached? Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses? Can you hope for any justice from the BJP government without an answer to these questions.” She also questioned the BJP for not sacking Senger. While Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the NDA governments pet scheme ‘’Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’’ and tweeted, “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don’t ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you.” In a tweet, BSP supremo Mayawati said: “Her (the rape victim’s) maternal and paternal aunts were killed and she herself and her advocate are seriously injured. The Supreme Court need to take cognizance of the matter and ensure strict action.” The Congress has said that the Supreme Court of India takes note of this incident.

Reports emanating from the state indicated that the condition of the rape survivor was critical. Prof Sandip Tiwari, HoD trauma surgery at the hospital said, “Both the lawyer and the woman are on ventilator support. The condition of Singh and the woman is critical. Both are under observation of medical team”