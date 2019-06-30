Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 01:39 PM IST

Social media must not be used to spread fake news: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 1:14 pm IST

On world Social Media Day, Banerjee also said that social media should not be used to spread fake news and misinformation.

'Today is World #SocialMediaDay. Social media should be used for the good of mankind. It must not misused by anyone to spread dangerous #fakenews and misinformation,' she tweeted. (Photo: File)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday stressed that social media should be used for the good of mankind.

"Today is World #SocialMediaDay. Social media should be used for the good of mankind. It must not misused by anyone to spread dangerous #fakenews and misinformation," she tweeted.

