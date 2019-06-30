Social media must not be used to spread fake news: Mamata Banerjee

On world Social Media Day, Banerjee also said that social media should not be used to spread fake news and misinformation.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday stressed that social media should be used for the good of mankind.

"Today is World #SocialMediaDay. Social media should be used for the good of mankind. It must not misused by anyone to spread dangerous #fakenews and misinformation," she tweeted.