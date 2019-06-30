Mann Ki Baat 2.0: ‘I missed this program, it personifies New India Spirit,’ says PM

PM Modi also talked about the recent concluded Lok Sabha elections and congratulated voters for exercising their franchise.

New Delhi: After 4 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to his radio show “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday and expressed his delight to connect with the citizens of India again.

Addressing the nation, he said, “I have been missing Mann Ki Baat. This Sunday has made me wait so much. This programme personifies the New India Spirit. In this programme is the spirit of the strengths of 130 crore Indian.”

He said he "always had faith in the people of India".

"When I had said in February that I will meet you again in a few months, people said I am over confident. However, I always had faith in the people of India," PM Modi said.

He focussed a large portion of his monthly radio address on the issue of water crisis, asking citizens to find ways to save water.

"Over the last few months, so many people have written about water related issues. I am happy to see greater awareness on water conservation... I wrote a letter to Gram Pradhans on the importance of water conservation and how to take steps to create awareness on the subject across rural India. There is no fixed way to conserve water. In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is same - to conserve every drop of water,” he said.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, India saw over 61 crore voters exercising their franchise. It was the largest democratic Election ever held in the world. In a remote area of Arunachal Pradesh, just for one voter, a booth was set up,” he said.

In his radio address, PM Modi said, “When Emergency was imposed, resistance against it was not limited to the political arena or politicians; the movement was not curtailed to the confines of prison cells. There was an outrage in the conscience of one and all.”

Talking about his visit to Kedarnath temple, the Prime Minister said, “Amidst hectic election engagements, many people asked me a flurry of questions on why I had gone to Kedarnath. For me, it was an opportunity to meet myself. Some people politicised my trip.”