Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

India, All India

Mann Ki Baat 2.0: ‘I missed this program, it personifies New India Spirit,’ says PM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 11:31 am IST

PM Modi also talked about the recent concluded Lok Sabha elections and congratulated voters for exercising their franchise.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: After 4 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to his radio show “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday and expressed his delight to connect with the citizens of India again.

Addressing the nation, he said, “I have been missing Mann Ki Baat. This Sunday has made me wait so much. This programme personifies the New India Spirit. In this programme is the spirit of the strengths of 130 crore Indian.”

He said he "always had faith in the people of India".

"When I had said in February that I will meet you again in a few months, people said I am over confident. However, I always had faith in the people of India," PM Modi said.

Read | PM Modi’s first ‘Mann ki Baat’ after BJP’s return to power to air today

He focussed a large portion of his monthly radio address on the issue of water crisis, asking citizens to find ways to save water.

"Over the last few months, so many people have written about water related issues. I am happy to see greater awareness on water conservation... I wrote a letter to Gram Pradhans on the importance of water conservation and how to take steps to create awareness on the subject across rural India. There is no fixed way to conserve water. In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is same - to conserve every drop of water,” he said.

PM Modi also talked about the recent concluded Lok Sabha elections and congratulated voters for exercising their franchise.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, India saw over 61 crore voters exercising their franchise. It was the largest democratic Election ever held in the world. In a remote area of Arunachal Pradesh, just for one voter, a booth was set up,” he said.

In his radio address, PM Modi said, “When Emergency was imposed, resistance against it was not limited to the political arena or politicians; the movement was not curtailed to the confines of prison cells. There was an outrage in the conscience of one and all.”

Talking about his visit to Kedarnath temple, the Prime Minister said, “Amidst hectic election engagements, many people asked me a flurry of questions on why I had gone to Kedarnath. For me, it was an opportunity to meet myself. Some people politicised my trip.”

Tags: bjp, narendra modi, mann ki baat
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Union minster directed the naval officials to continue proactive civil-military synergies and cooperation to expedite the naval projects. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh, Andhra CM review infra projects, Navy plans at ENC

The boy had offered a chocolate to the girl and then took her to a parking place nearby where he sexually assaulted her. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Juvenile found guilty of sexual assaulting 5-year-old girl

The 45-day long Hindu pilgrimage would formally commence from Monday and end on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival. (Photo: PTI)

First batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra amid high security

Rainwater made its way into the viewing gallery of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, with tourists sharing videos of puddles on the floor and water dripping off the roof of the Rs 3,000 crore statue. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

Rains create puddles in Statue of Unity, triggers displeasure on social media

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone Pro with under-display camera previews smartphone future

2

Dubai’s Princess Haya flees UAE with money, kids post break-up: reports

3

Stoned-baked pizza, anyone? South African eatery introduces ‘cannabis pizza’

4

Your first look at the absolutely stunning 5.4-inch 2020 Apple iPhone

5

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham