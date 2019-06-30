Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:03 AM IST

India, All India

‘I represent inclusive India’: Nusrat Jahan on fatwa over attire

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 8:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 8:46 am IST

Jahan on Twitter said: 'I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.'

Jahan tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19. (Photo: ANI)
 Jahan tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: After being criticised for sporting vermilion and bangles and not wearing a ‘burqa’ in Parliament, TMC MP and actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan on Saturday said that she represents an “inclusive India”.

According to IANS report, Jahan on Twitter said: “I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.” She also wrote that she “respects all religions”.

“I still remain a Muslim and none should comment on what I choose to wear. Faith is beyond attire and is more about believing and practicing the invaluable doctrines of all religions,” Jahan said.

On June 25, criticising her “un-Islamic” post-marriage appearance at her oath-taking ceremony in Parliament, a group of Muslim clerics had issued a ‘fatwa’ against the newly-married Member of Parliament.

Read | TMC MP Nusrat Jahan ties knot in Turkey, tweets photo

Jahan tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19.

Tags: tmc, nusrat jahan, nikhil jain, muslim, fatwa
Location: India, West Bengal

Latest From India

Former vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

Give Rahul free hand to revamp party: Cong leader urges PCC, CWC members to resign

He also urged All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi to overturn the decision. (Photo: File)

Chacko wants Rahul to overturn Sheila Dikshit's move to dissolve block committees

A video showed Chief Minister speaking at the podium, then paused for a moment and wiped his tears. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Watch: Bhupesh Baghel tears up while handing over state Congress president post

Police said further investigation in the matter is underway. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Nurse in Jodhpur’s AIIMS commit suicide, sets herself on fire in a locked room; dies

MOST POPULAR

1

Your first look at the absolutely stunning 5.4-inch 2020 Apple iPhone

2

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

3

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

4

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

5

Murdered Hindu man wrongly buried as Muslim, body exhumed

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham