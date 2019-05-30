Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 06:54 AM IST

India, All India

Naveen Patnaik takes over as CM for fifth term

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : May 30, 2019, 5:24 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 5:24 am IST

Patnaik was administered oath of office and secrecy by governor Ganeshi Lal in a grand ceremony held at the Idco Exhibition Ground.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik signs a document as he takes oath as Odisha CM for a fifth consecutive term in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 BJD chief Naveen Patnaik signs a document as he takes oath as Odisha CM for a fifth consecutive term in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik was on Wednesday sworn-in as Odisha chief minister after he was re-elected with a decisive majority in the Assembly elections.

Congratulating CM Naveen, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on taking oath as Odisha’s Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people’s aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha’s progress.”

Mr Patnaik was administered oath of office and secrecy by governor Ganeshi Lal in a grand ceremony held at the Idco Exhibition Ground.

The BJD, which won 112 seats in the 147-member Assembly in the recently-concluded polls held simu-ltaneously with the LS polls, has been in power in Odisha since 2000.

It is the first time Mr Patnaik, who became the CM for the fifth consecutive term, took oath in an open public ground.

In 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2014, he was sworn-in at Raj Bhavan. Apart from the chief minister’s elder brother and businessman, Prem Patnaik, sister and noted writer Gita Mehta, around 7,000 dignitaries, including captains of industries, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

A large number of BJD supporters and grassroots leaders attended the function. Eleven Cabinet ministers — Ranendra Pratap Swain, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Prafulla Mallick, Padmanabh Behera, Pra-tap Jena, Niranjan Pujari, Arun Sahoo, Sudam Marandi, Sushant Singh, Naba Kishore Das and Tukuni Sahu — took oath along with the CM.

Similarly, Ashok Chan-dra Panda, Sameer Ran-jan Dash, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Premananda Nayak, Raghunandan Das, Padmini Dian, Tusharkanti Behera and Jagannath Saraka took oath as ministers of state.

“I am hopeful that the State Govt. will proactively support the Centre in uplifting the lives of our Odia brothers and siste-rs...,” BJP leader Dharme-ndra Pradhan tweeted.

Tags: naveen patnaik, narendra modi
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Stage set for Modi swearing-in

Robert Vadra

ED tightens noose around Vadra in laundering case

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC allows wife of convict to live with in-laws’ family

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Pema Khandu takes oath as CM with 11 Cabinet ministers

MOST POPULAR

1

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

2

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

3

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

12-year-old Khushi Shah from Surat takes 'diksha' to become a monk

5

Changing times: 'TIME' mag now says 'Narendra Modi has united India'

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham