After waiting for 10 yrs, Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra CM

Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy at 12.23 pm.

Reddy, is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Vijayawada: YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy at 12.23 pm.

Photo: ANI | Twitter

DMK President M K Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao were also present at the swearing-in ceremony of Jagan Reddy, in Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh: DMK President MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao present at the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/1UBgWEhX5x — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

Reddy, is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He was earlier a Member of Parliament from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

Read: YSR Congress' Jagan enters national politics with PK formula

The YSRCP got an absolute majority in 175-member strong Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state.

The party won 151 seats out of 175, whereas opposition TDP's strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.