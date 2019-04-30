EC to decide on complaints against PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi today

EC has been active after it was pulled up by SC earlier this month over allegations of inaction in cases of Model Code violation.

PM Modi was accused of violating the poll conduct for his references to Pulwama and Balakot air strikes during the campaign. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will meet on Tuesday to decide on Model Code of Conduct violation complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

On Monday, the Congress had moved the Supreme Court complaining that the Election Commission had been sitting on numerous complaints alleging Model Code of Conduct violations against PM Modi and Amit Shah.

In her petition, Congress leader Sushmita Dev alleged that both indulged in hate speeches and used armed forces for “political propaganda".

PM Modi was accused of violating the poll conduct for his references to Pulwama and Balakot air strikes during the campaign. Another issue pending with poll body is for PM Modi’s mini roadshow and speech in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The officials were also examining the complaint against BJP chief Amit Shah for dubbing the armed forces "Modi Sena" - a remark that army officers had objected to and wrote to the Defence Ministry.

The BJP had complained against Rahul Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" slogan.

The election panel has been active after it was pulled up by the Supreme Court earlier this month over allegations of inaction in cases of Model Code violation.

Earlier, the poll body had temporarily banned number of politicians – including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Mayawati, Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan and Congress's Navjot Sidhu.