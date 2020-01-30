HC grants pre-arrest bail to Ajit Jogi, son

A single bench headed by Justice Arvind Chandel granted them anticipatory bail in the case.

Bhopal: Former chief minister Ajit Jogi and his son Amit were on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail by Chhattisgarh high court in the case relating to the alleged fixing of an Assembly by-election in Chhattisgarh in 2014.

The father-son duo has earlier moved the court for an anticipatory bail in the wake of an FIR filed by Congress leader Kiranmoyee Nayak in a local police station in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The case relates to allegation of fixing of by-elections in the Antagarh (ST) assembly constituency in Bastar division in Chhattisgarh, held in September 2014.

Congress candidate in the seat in the by-election Manturam Pawar had withdrawn nomination at the last moment then denying his party to field an alternative candidate.

BJP had then won the by-polls. The by-election was necessitated following the election of sitting BJP MLA Vikram Usendi to Lok Sabha then.

The audio surfaced nearly six months after the by-elections in which voices of people were heard making deals to woo Pawar to withdraw from the by-polls for `7 crores.