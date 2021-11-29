Monday, Nov 29, 2021 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

  India   All India  29 Nov 2021  14-days travel details, negative RT-PCR: New guidelines for international arrivals
India, All India

14-days travel details, negative RT-PCR: New guidelines for international arrivals

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Nov 29, 2021, 7:44 am IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2021, 7:44 am IST

Various states have already begun to re-tighten curbs and urgently trace people who arrived from abroad

A policewoman directs a pedestrian towards a COVID-19 testing booth in Jammu. (Photo: AP)
 A policewoman directs a pedestrian towards a COVID-19 testing booth in Jammu. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Sunday evening revised guidelines for international arrivals in India amid concerns about the new Covid-19 variant of concern, 'Omicron'. Under the revised guidelines, which come into effect from December 1, international passengers entering India have to submit 14-days travel details and upload their negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey.

Various states have already begun to re-tighten curbs and urgently trace people who arrived from abroad, especially "at risk" nations in the last one week.

 

Earlier on Sunday, the Centre had decided to review the decision on resuming scheduled commercial international passenger flights as well as the testing and surveillance procedure for incoming passengers, especially from countries identified as "at risk" in the wake of the emergence of the new variant of Covid-19.

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended, among others, by Niti Aayog member (health) V.K. Paul, Prime Minister’s principal scientific adviser Vijay Raghavan, senior officers from health, civil aviation and other ministries. The meeting was held a day after a high-level review by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the new Covid-19 variant.

 

It was after more than 20 months that the civil aviation ministry had, on November 26, announced the resumption of scheduled international commercial flights from December 15. A home ministry spokesperson said that the overall global situation in the wake of the ‘Omicron’ virus was comprehensively reviewed in the meeting and that various preventive measures in place are to be further strengthened.

The Centre has also asked all states and Union Territories to focus on intensive containment, active surveillance, enhanced testing, monitoring of hotspots, increased coverage of vaccination and augmentation of health infrastructure.

In view of the possible threat that Omicron poses, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan listed a series of measures for states and Union Territories to effectively manage the new Covid variant.

 

As a proactive step, the government has already placed nations, where this Variant of Concern (VoC) has been found, in the category of "at risk" countries for additional follow-up measures of international travellers coming to India from these destinations

The health secretary said it is essential that there is rigorous follow-up of international travellers from all countries, especially those designated as "at risk". Emphasising that ample testing infrastructure needs to be operationalised to tackle any surge due to this mutated virus, he said it has been observed that the overall testing as well as the proportion of RT-PCR tests have declined in some states. "ln the absence of sufficient testing, it is extremely difficult to determine the true level of infection spread. States must strengthen the testing infrastructure and strictly implement the testing guidelines," he said.

 

Mr Bhushan also stressed on continued monitoring of hotspots, the areas where recent clusters of positive cases have emerged. "ln all such 'hotspots', saturation testing and sending of positive samples quickly for genome sequencing to designated INSACOG labs must be ensured in collaboration with the department of biotechnology (DBT) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). States should keep a close check on the emerging trend of cases and the positivity in an area and quickly delineate hotspots for effective containment of Covid-19," he said.

The health secretary said states should aim at achieving a positivity rate below 5 per cent while focusing on increasing the number of tests and share of RT-PCR tests to aid in early identification. He also said that trained human resources, infrastructure, logistics and procurement should be planned and strengthened, considering the geographical spread of the pandemic, and that there shall be no compromise in providing prompt, quality treatment to patients.

 

Mr Bhushan urged states to optimally utilise the financial support provided by the Central government under ERCP 1 and 2 diligently. INSACOG has been established to monitor the circulating variants in the country, he said, underlining it is important that states must significantly increase sampling from the general population for genome sequencing by sending these samples to INSACOG lab network as per the policy.

The new, potentially more contagious B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24 and has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. It was on Friday designated as a "Variant of Concern" by the WHO, which named it Omicron. A variant of concern is the WHO's top category of worrying Covid-19 variants.

 

Tags: covid-19, omicron varient
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Talking about the success of startups in India, PM said the turning point of India's growth story is that people are now not only dreaming of becoming job seekers but also becoming job creators. (PTI)

PM Modi says don't be negligent amid Omicron fears

The health secretary said it is essential that the disease surveillance network in the country is geared up for rigorous follow-up of international travellers from all countries, especially those designated as 'at risk'. (AP Photo)

In view of new Covid variant, govt lists measures to be followed by states/UTs

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

UPTET paper leak: CM Yogi anounces free bus service, no additional fee for candidates

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. (Photo: PTI/File)

Gautam Gambhir receives another death threat; third in 6 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham