Friday, Oct 29, 2021 | Last Update : 07:26 AM IST

  India   All India  29 Oct 2021  Three-day notice before action against Sameer Wankhede; Maharashtra government
India, All India

Three-day notice before action against Sameer Wankhede; Maharashtra government

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published : Oct 29, 2021, 6:40 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2021, 6:40 am IST

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and S.V. Kotwal disposed of a petition by Mr Wankhede

Mr Wankhede moved the Bombay high court on Thursday requesting a probe by CBI or the NIA into the allegations of corruption levelled against him. (DC File Image)
 Mr Wankhede moved the Bombay high court on Thursday requesting a probe by CBI or the NIA into the allegations of corruption levelled against him. (DC File Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday gave an assurance in the Bombay high court that it will serve at least three days’ prior notice before taking any coercive action against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and S.V. Kotwal disposed of a petition by Mr Wankhede after public prosecutor Aruna Pai informed the court that three days’ prior notice will be given to the petitioner before taking any action.

 

Following this, the bench passed the order saying: “It is not necessary to go deeper in the controversy in view of the statement made by the public prosecutor, on instructions, that before taking any coercive steps against the petitioner (Mr Wankhede) such as arrest, three working days’ notice will be given to the petitioner.”

The bench noted Mr Wankhede’s counsel Atul Nanda submitted before the court that the statement by the public prosecutor “will suffice for the purpose of the petitioner for this petition”.

While disposing of the petition, the court clarified it hadn’t said anything on the merits of the case. Mr Wankhede moved the Bombay high court on Thursday requesting a probe by CBI or the NIA into the allegations of corruption levelled against him.

 

In his plea, Mr Wankede said in case any probe into extortion allegations must be carried out, it must be done by either the CBI or NIA. He had also sought relief from any coercive action against him over the cases of extortion and corruption levelled against him.

The petition said the reason for seeking such relief was the malice, mala fides and ulterior motives of the party in power in Maharashtra. His plea read: “The petitioner apprehends that the actions of the respondent state and its office-bearers are nothing but a means to mount personal and political pressure on him, by false implication in criminal cases to render him incapable of proceeding with a free and fair investigation.” He also told the court that being a public servant of the Centre, the state needed prior approval to initiate any inquiry or investigation against him.

 

However, after the statement by the state government, that he will be served three days’ notice in advance in case of any action against him, the court disposed of his petition without passing any order.

Tags: bombay high court, sameer wankhede
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The sources also indicated that the PM’s meeting with the Pope, that is expected at the Vatican on Saturday morning, could pave the way for a papal visit to India. (AFP)

PM Modi to call on Pope Francis for first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 18th India-ASEAN Summit, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, October 28. (PTI)

Modi, Asean leaders call for peaceful, stable South China Sea

The Union ministry of electronics and IT (MeITY) is learnt to have sought a clarification from the Facebook following recent revelations by whistle-blower Frances Haugen. (AFP file photo)

India seeks Facebook’s algorithm

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Aryan Khan's bail with his friends and legal team, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Aryan Khan, 2 others get bail; may be out of jail today or Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham