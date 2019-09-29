Sunday, Sep 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

Red alert in UP after heavy rainfall; 73 dead, life at standstill

UP received record rainfall - 1700 per cent above normal - on Friday. The eastern parts of the state are worst hit.

Twenty six deaths were reported from different parts of UP on Saturday. Forty seven deaths died across the state in rain-related incidents on Thursday and Friday. (Photo: Representational image)
Lucknow: Around 73 people have died in last four days in Uttar Pradesh where several regions have received above-average rainfall this week.

A red alert, warning heavy to very heavy rainfall, has been sounded by the weather office in most districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reported.

In Bihar, several lives were affected in Patna after heavy downpour since Friday has triggered major traffic jams and waterlogging in many parts.

Amid heavy rain in Patna and other parts of the state, several trains were cancelled this morning.

On Saturday, a meeting was called by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the officials, via video conferencing, to review the situation.

Heavy rain has also been reported in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where several people have died in rain-related incidents in the last few days.

Uttar Pradesh received record rainfall - 1700 per cent above normal - on Friday. The eastern parts of the state are worst hit. On Saturday, Prayagraj received 102.2 mm of rain and Varanasi received 84.2 mm of rain, much higher than what is usually received at this time of the year.

Twenty-six deaths were reported from different parts of UP on Saturday. Forty-seven deaths died across the state in rain-related incidents on Thursday and Friday.

In Lucknow, Amethi, Hardoi and some other districts, schools were closed on Friday and Saturday due to heavy downpour.

 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked divisional commissioners and district magistrates to take all measures and extend immediate relief to those affected, an official said

 The Chief Minister also asked the officials to extend monetary help of Rs. 4 lakh each to the family members of those killed.

The weather department has issued a warning of "very heavy rainfall" for the next two days in several parts of the state.

Heavy downpour in different parts of Bihar since Friday has disrupted normal life, affecting rail traffic, healthcare facilities and schools. At least 13 trains were cancelled this morning. Delays were also reported on several routes.

In Patna, where the weather office has predicted heavy rain till September 30, the district administration has ordered closure of all schools till Tuesday.

Visuals showed waterlogging at Nalanda Medical College Hospital, the second-largest healthcare facility in Patna. "Localities like Rajendra Nagar and S K Puri are the worst affected," District Magistrate Kumar Ravi told reporters.

Rescue teams have been deployed in some districts in Bihar where a flood-like situation has emerged. The National Disaster Response Force said 18 of its teams have been deployed in the state.

Six deaths were reported from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while one person died in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two days in rain-related incidents.

Three students were killed in Rajasthan's Udaipur when a wall collapsed at Government Middle School, Thobwara, after the state-run school was waterlogged on Friday night.

