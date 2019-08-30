Friday, Aug 30, 2019 | Last Update : 01:06 AM IST

India, All India

Scindia: Make me PCC chief, or I’ll ‘look for options’

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 11:55 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 11:55 pm IST

Speculation is rife in political circles that Scindia is in touch with BJP leaders and that he could switch parties unless he is made the PCC chief.

Congress Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Congress Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Congress has a new problem in Madhya Pradesh. Senior leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has given an ultimatum to the party high command to make him head of the Madhya Pradesh unit, hinting to the leadership that unless this was done soon he would have to “look for other options”. Speculation is rife in political circles that Mr Scindia is in touch with BJP leaders and that he could switch parties unless he is made the PCC chief.

After Kamal Nath became the state’s chief minister in December last year after the party’s Assembly election victory, it was evident he would soon give up the post of state unit chief. Since the Lok Sabha polls were just around the corner, he continued with both posts — of CM and PCC chief. And despite parleys, Mr Scindia was also not named deputy chief minister.

Interestingly, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mr Scindia lost from his family bastion of Guna. The Congress lost all Lok Sabha seats in the state, barring Kamal Nath’s bastion, from where his son Nakul Nath won. Now Mr Scindia feels he should get his due from the party as he has not yet challenged the state leadership. To placate him, the party has appointed him chairman of the screening committee for the coming Assembly polls in Maharashtra. But his eyes are set on the post of Madhya Pradesh PCC chief. Last week, one of the ministers in the state, Ms Imarti Devi, said Mr Scindia should be appointed the state unit chief.

While Mr Scindia is among the top contenders for the post, there are others too who are staking a strong claim. Mr Ajay Singh, son of former Congress veteran Arjun Singh, is also in the reckoning, and insiders say senior leader Digvijaya Singh is backing him. If Mr Scindia does not make it to the top, his role in state politics will be marginalised, especially when he is not a Lok Sabha MP from the state.Leaders junior to him like Jaivardhan Singh, son of Digvijaya Singh, and Jitu Patwari are already ministers in the state government. A shot at the top post will ensure that Mr Scindia will establish his pan-Madhya Pradesh image.

A meeting of chief minister Kamal Nath with the top Congress leadership is expected soon regarding the likely changes in the state unit.`

Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, kamal nath
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath

Ally SP attacks MP govt, says ministers arrogant

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

More steps soon to help economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

The MHA spokesperson said that for those who have been left out of the final list, the time limit for filing appeals in Foreign Tribunals has been increased from 60 to 120 days.

Don’t believe in rumours about NRC, says MHA

The official said that the BCAS is taking several other steps to ensure smooth movement of passengers at the airports without risking security.

All major Indian airports to install body scanners

MOST POPULAR

1

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

2

Trump not happy with favorable Fox News, may look for alternative

3

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

4

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

5

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham