Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

India, All India

We are Hindustanis, Article 35A, 370 important for us: Farooq Abdullah

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 4:15 pm IST

Abdullah said: 'Article 35A and Article 370 should not be removed. It forms our foundation.'

Farooq Abdullah on Monday warned the Centre against any move to abrogate Article 35A and 370 that accord special status to the state. (Photo: File)
 Farooq Abdullah on Monday warned the Centre against any move to abrogate Article 35A and 370 that accord special status to the state. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Monday warned the Centre against any move to abrogate Article 35A and 370 that accord special status to the state.

Abdullah said: “Article 35A & Article 370 should not be removed. It forms our foundation. There is no need to remove it. We are Hindustani but they (Article 35A & Article 370) are important for us.”

This came days after Mehbooba Mufti warned that any attempt to tinker with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir would blow up in its face.

The Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said, “We want to tell central government that tinkering with Article 35A is like picking up explosives. Not only will those hands burn which are raised to touch 35A but also the whole body will become ashes.”

The comments came after a Centre allowed additional 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to reinforce counter-insurgency operations and maintain law and order.

The order triggered rumours about the likely abrogation of Article 35A and Article 370.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, mehbooba mufti, farooq abdullah, article 35a, article 370
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A national committee on dam safety will be set up to evolve safety policies and recommend necessary regulations. (Photo: File)

Bill on dam safety introduced in Lok Sabha

BJP leader Ranjit Bahadur Srivastava on Monday in a controversial statement said that cows belonging to Muslims should be taken away from them at any cost. (Photo: ANI)

‘Take cows away from Muslims as goat is their mother,’ says BJP leader

This will be carried out in 1,000 places across the state in the first phase. (Photo: File)

‘Didi ke Bolo’: TMC’s new campaign to strengthen party ahead of Assembly polls

The death toll due to encephalitis in Assam has reached 120 this year, Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika said on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Encephalitis death toll reaches 120 in Assam: State Health Minister

MOST POPULAR

1

Oraimo AirBuds review: No strings attached, on a budget

2

‘Take cows away from Muslims as goat is their mother,’ says BJP leader

3

Lipstick Day 2019: Evolution of lip colours

4

Porsche drives in new Macan in India priced at Rs 69.98 lakh

5

UP: Judge transferred for ordering cop to take off uniform in court

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham