Sushma Swaraj vacates govt house; Twitter praises her for setting example

Dr S Jaishankar, her successor in the Foreign Ministry, had said he was 'proud to follow on the footsteps' of Swaraj.

Swaraj, a veteran BJP leader, who didn’t contest the Lok Sabha polls and is not a minister in the NDA 2.0 government. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: Within a month of the swearing-in of the new government, former external affairs Sushma Swaraj’s move to vacate her official residence was appreciated on the internet.

Swaraj, a veteran BJP leader, who didn’t contest the Lok Sabha polls and is not a minister in the NDA 2.0 government, tweeted Saturday morning to say that she was no longer contactable at her “official residence” as she had moved out.

She tweeted: “I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers.”

I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 29, 2019

On Twitter, followers congratulated her for setting example for other politicians.

अन्य पार्टी वालों को कोर्ट का सहारा लेकर मकान से खदेड़ना पड़ता है, और आप स्वयं खाली कर के जा रही हैं.... इसे कहते हैं संस्कार और समर्पण — Janardan Mishra (@JBMIS) June 29, 2019

Another follower said Sushma Swaraj will be missed as “the most dynamic woman politician of the country.”

We will miss your charismatic presence in the Government. Best of health and luck to the most dynamic woman politician of the country. — Arvind Mahajan (@mahajanarvind17) June 29, 2019

This is the beauty of working sincerely. When others hold on to their alloted bungalows even after not being in office, Here is a Minister who did Her job superbly well. Will miss you Ma'am. — Pankaj (@RjPankaj983) June 29, 2019

Dr S Jaishankar, her successor in the Foreign Ministry, had said he was "proud to follow on the footsteps" of Swaraj.