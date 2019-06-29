Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

Sushma Swaraj vacates govt house; Twitter praises her for setting example

Dr S Jaishankar, her successor in the Foreign Ministry, had said he was 'proud to follow on the footsteps' of Swaraj.

Swaraj, a veteran BJP leader, who didn’t contest the Lok Sabha polls and is not a minister in the NDA 2.0 government. (Photo: FIle)
New Delhi: Within a month of the swearing-in of the new government, former external affairs Sushma Swaraj’s move to vacate her official residence was appreciated on the internet.

Swaraj, a veteran BJP leader, who didn’t contest the Lok Sabha polls and is not a minister in the NDA 2.0 government, tweeted Saturday morning to say that she was no longer contactable at her “official residence” as she had moved out.

She tweeted: “I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers.”

On Twitter, followers congratulated her for setting example for other politicians.

Another follower said Sushma Swaraj will be missed as “the most dynamic woman politician of the country.”

Dr S Jaishankar, her successor in the Foreign Ministry, had said he was "proud to follow on the footsteps" of Swaraj.

