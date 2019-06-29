Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 07:35 AM IST

India, All India

No plan to privatise railways or express trains, says Piyush Goyal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 7:08 am IST

The plan proposes the trains will run on important routes like the Gold-en Quadrilateral and Dia-gonals and connecting major cities.

Union minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: File)
 Union minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A day after the Railway Unions threatened the government with protests over proposed privatisation, Union minister Piyush Goyal said that the government has no plans to privatise it or any of its premium trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha to a question by a member, Mr Goyal said, “No plann has been made for privatisation of Rajdhani/Shatabdi trains. There is no plan for privatisation of Railways.”

Recently the director general, personnel of railways had to face slogans from by over 2,500 workers in Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli over the ministry’s reported proposals for corporatisation of its manufacturing units and workshops.

The railway ministry has reportedly proposed a 100-day plan to corporatise seven production units and associated workshops under one entity called the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company. There has also been reported that railways may offer two of its trains to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, to operate on haulage concept, with ticketing, onboard services to be provided by them.

The plan proposes the trains will run on important routes like the Gold-en Quadrilateral and Dia-gonals and connecting major cities. The proposal said that the RFQ/RFP will be floated in the next 100 days to initiate bidding.

Terming this as a first step towards privatisation, in a letter to the ministry, the largest worker’s union of the Indian Rail-ways had warned the government of unrest brewing among employees aga-inst its plan to corporatise the Railways’ production units. The Railways is also, reportedly, looking to give a couple of its route to private players.

Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Nath Nagar had sought to know "whether it is a fact that Government is planning for privatisation of trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi; In what manner Government would control the whimsicality of the private operators and travel fare after privatisation of Railways?"

Tags: piyush goyal, railway unions
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki

CBI books brother of Nabam Tuki in graft case

Ram Susheel Patel

Another MP BJP leader thrashes officer with bat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Trilateral: PM Modi talks climate and terrorism

This year, almost one lakh security personnel are being deployed to secure the yatra route and for other security-related issues. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Jaish may use IEDs to target Amarnath Yatra: Intelligence

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

2

China tests latest submarine-launched ballistic missile: Report

3

Mules, tools and old bricks: Rebuilding Great Wall of China

4

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

5

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham