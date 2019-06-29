Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 07:34 AM IST

India, All India

Another MP BJP leader thrashes officer with bat

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 7:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 7:15 am IST

A video catching the NAC chairman and his followers assaulting the civic body officer mercilessly with batons on Friday went viral.

Ram Susheel Patel
 Ram Susheel Patel

Bhopal: Less than 48 hours after a BJP MLA of Madhya Pradesh bashed a civic body officer with a cricket bat, another elected representative belonging to his party on Friday badly thrashed a local chief municipality officer (CMO) in Satna in the state, leaving him grievously wounded.

Chairman of Ramnagar Notified Area Council (NAC) in Satna district Ram Susheel Patel of the BJP along with his followers chased and then attacked local CMO Debaratan with batons for reportedly leveling corruption charges against him.

A video catching the NAC chairman and his followers assaulting the civic body officer mercilessly with batons on Friday went viral.

Later, the CMO, who sustained bleeding injuries in his head and other parts of his body, was admitted in the local government hospital.

“Both the rival parties lodged complaints aga-inst each other. We are probing the case, ” Satna district SP Riyaz Iqbal said.

The incident comes barely two days after local BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya chased and then beat up a civic body officer of Indore Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh on June 26 for initiating the process of demolishing a “dilapidated” building in his locality.

Akash, also the son of BJP general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvar-giya, was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, hoardings and posters glorifying Akash for his ‘action’ surfaced in Indore city. The hoardings were apparently erected by his followers.

The local civic body officials immediately removed them.

In another incident, a local BJP leader, armed with a cricket bat, barged into the office of local municipality in district headquarters of Damoh in MP and threatened the civic body officers to thrash them if they indulged in corruptions.

President of Damoh district unit of BJP yuva morcha Vivek Agrawal said, he would not hesitate to beat the corrupt officers if they harassed common people.

A video showing him threatening the civic body officers on Friday went viral.

Tags: bjp leader, notified area councils, akash vijayvargiya
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki

CBI books brother of Nabam Tuki in graft case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Trilateral: PM Modi talks climate and terrorism

This year, almost one lakh security personnel are being deployed to secure the yatra route and for other security-related issues. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Jaish may use IEDs to target Amarnath Yatra: Intelligence

Referring the rackets of preparing the forged documents by some vested interest circles he said that it has proved beyond doubt that foreigners are still trying to get their names included in the NRC with forged documents.

AASU: Vested groups trying to disrupt NRC

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

2

China tests latest submarine-launched ballistic missile: Report

3

Mules, tools and old bricks: Rebuilding Great Wall of China

4

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

5

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham