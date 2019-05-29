Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 05:10 AM IST

India

Rs 60 crore donation to Zakir Naik’s trust under ED scanner

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 29, 2019, 3:49 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2019, 3:49 am IST

Probe revealed that IRF maintained various bank accounts in which funds from the donors were being deposited and they were controlled by Naik

Dr Zakir Naik
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is trying to ascertain the identity of those organisations and individuals who donated more than Rs 60 crore to the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), a Mumbai-based charity trust promoted by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

“The ED sleuths are in touch with certain banks through which funds were transferred to the trust linked to Naik,” Sources said.

“Naik and IRF received crores of funds in his and his trusts’ bank accounts from unidentified well-wishers over the years for his speeches that spread hatred and incited Muslim youths to take up terrorism”, sources said. The IRF allegedly received funds in the form of donations and zakat (a form of alms giving in Islam) from domestic as well as overseas donors, they said.  

Probe revealed that IRF maintained various bank accounts in which funds from the donors were being deposited and they were controlled by Naik, sources said.

Tags: zakir naik, islamic research foundation

