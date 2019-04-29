Monday, Apr 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:41 PM IST

Video: BJP’s ex-Bhopal MP Uma Bharti has ‘emotional’ meet with Pragya

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Apr 29, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2019, 3:05 pm IST

Bharti said, 'This is not roothna-manana. It is like this is one of the best days of my life.'

Bharti was seen consoling her and offering her water. She was also seen bowing to Pragya Thakur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Bharti was seen consoling her and offering her water. She was also seen bowing to Pragya Thakur. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bhopal: The BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, Pragya Thakur was seen weeping when she met party veteran Uma Bharti on Monday. The two were captured in an emotional moment.

Bharti was seen consoling her and offering her water. She was also seen bowing to Pragya Thakur.

Asked about the emotional meet, Bharti said, “I have been a former MP from Bhopal and she is contesting now. This is not roothna-manana. I am very happy that she is a candidate here. It is like this is one of the best days of my life. It seems like the victory of the BJP is confirmed in Bhopal now.”

On being asked by the reporters on Sunday whether she was replaced by Pragya Thakur, Uma Bharti said, “Pragya is a mahaan (great) saint. I am murkh (foolish) and a tuchch praani (ordinary being)."

Read: Pragya Thakur great saint, I am just an ordinary, foolish creature: Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti was credited for ending the Congress’s domination when BJP won the 2003 state elections.

 

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp, pragya thakur, uma bharti, congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

