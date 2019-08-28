'Don't go for anything else': SC allows Yechury to visit J&K, terms apply

SC was hearing a batch of petitions questioning the validity of the Central Government's decision to abrogate Article 370.

New Delhi: While hearing the petition filed by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed him to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet his party colleague and former MLA, Yousuf Tarigami.

"We will permit you to go, you are the general secretary of a party. Don't go for anything else" Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi told Yechury.

The nod to Yechury was conditional as Supreme Court barred him from making this meeting political.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, further said if Yechury indulges in any political activities, authorities were free to report him to the apex court.

Yechury had made two failed attempts to visit Srinagar. Every time he was sent back from the airport.

The Supreme Court was hearing a slew of petitions questioning the validity of the Central Government's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and abrogate Article370. Supreme court also allowed another petitioner Mohammad Aleem Syed, a law student, to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

"The petitioner student Mohammad Aleem Sayeed shall be allowed to travel to Jammu and Kashmir and visit Anantnag and visit his parents and file an affidavit after his return," the court said.

The court further ordered the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide police protection to him.

In his petition, Delhi’s Jamia Millia University student said he was unable to travel to Srinagar and was not able to know his parents' condition.

The CJI has told the J&K administration “if a citizen wants to go to a part of the country, he must get access.”