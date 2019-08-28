Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019 | Last Update : 04:57 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's foolishness is trouble for Congress: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

ANI
Published : Aug 28, 2019, 3:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2019, 3:15 pm IST

Gandhi hit out at Pakistan for instigating violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

The centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution earlier in August and reorganized the region into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Wednesday that Rahul Gandhi's "foolishness" is creating troubles for the Congress party.

This comes after Pakistani Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, on Tuesday said she has a written a letter to 18 UN Special Procedures mandate on Kashmir issue. In her letter, Mazari has claimed that Rahul Gandhi has noted that people are dying in Jammu Kashmir.

"Rahul Gandhi's 'nadani' (foolishness) is trouble for Congress. Be it Rahul Gandhi or anyone else, the political culture of our country has always been that we have a different stance on political issues but are one over the issues of national interest," said Naqvi.

"It has never been seen before that oxygen is given to our foes across the border with the opinion of political leaders here," he said.

On the other hand Rahul Gandhi, in a series of tweets, said he disagrees with the government on many issues but made it clear that aspects related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal for New Delhi.

Gandhi hit out at Pakistan for instigating violence in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that all matters related to the region are India's internal issues with no room for Pakistan's interference.

The centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution earlier in August and reorganized the region into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Communication services were suspended post the move and curbs were placed on civilian movement with heavy security manning every nook and corner. However, life in the valley is limping back to normalcy as communication services have been partially restored and institutions like schools have reopened.

