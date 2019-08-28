Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Corporatisation step towards privatisation

Modern Coach factory is a sign of farmers’ sacrifices, the struggle of the people and the Sonia Gandhi’s promises to her constituency.

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday visited Rae Bareli, her mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s constituency, and lashed out at the Centre for its proposed corporatisation of the rail coach factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district, claiming that it would eventually lead to the unit’s privatisation.

“The Central government wants to mercilessly corporatise the rail coach factory,” Ms Vadra said while addressing the Modern Coach Factory employees.

“What does it mean? It means that after corporatisation, the next step will be giving it to the government’s industrialist friends, leading to its privatisation,” she told the employees, some of whom were donning black T-shirts with slogan — Revoke the corporatisation of MCF.

Workers in the factory have been staging a protest ever since the ministry of railways has envisaged corporatisation of its seven production units and associated workshops under one entity called the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company.

Her mother Sonia Gandhi had raised the matter on July 1 in the Lok Sabha accusing the government of selling the country’s assets to private players at a throwaway price.

“Modern Coach factory is a sign of farmers’ sacrifices, the struggle of the people and the Sonia Gandhi’s promises to her constituency. Thousands of people have got employment. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is taking first steps towards its corporatisation,” she tweeted.

“We are standing with the employees in their agitation. The Congress government will take this fight from the streets to the Parliament,” Ms Vadra said.