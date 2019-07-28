Sunday, Jul 28, 2019 | Last Update : 07:06 AM IST

BJP’s Naqvi cautions party workers against arrogance

Published : Jul 28, 2019
Naqvi said the “disease of arrogance and egotism” could be cured with the help of “medicine of decency and humility”.

BJP leader and cabinet minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and cabinet minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday cautioned party workers against arrogance and said that citzens’ hearts should be won over by hard work and decent behaviour.

Speaking at a ‘BJP Karykarta Sammelan’ in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Mr Naqvi said the “disease of arrogance and egotism” could be cured with the help of “medicine of decency and humility”.

The Minority Affairs minister further said that power becomes the cause of arrogance for some people and encouraged those working in public life to bear this in mind. “History teaches that the people with ‘chaos, egotism, and arrogance’ can scare the common people, but cannot earn their respect,” Mr Naqvi was quoted saying.

He pointed out that the BJP is the largest political party in the world because of the contribution of the lakhs of party workers who have not only won the hearts of the people but have also established a connection with the help of ‘modesty and humility’. Arrogance and vengeance are two sides of the same coin, he added.

The Union minister further mentioned that the BJP, has established governments in 16 states, has 381 Members of Parliament (MP), 1,350 MLAs and has 11 crore members across the country.   

“This is a matter of pride and not arrogance and we have to strive to increase our strength by hard work and good behaviour,” Mr Naqvi encouraged the party workers.

BJP workers work with the guiding mantra of “Nation First, Party Next, Self Last”, he said. Elaborating further he said that the party targets to increase the number of party workers by a minimum of 20 per cent.

“Our target is to add 2.20 crore lakh new members,” he said.

