Zero tolerance for terror must, Amit Shah tells J&K

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 2:15 am IST

Union home minister Amit Shah visits the family of Jammu and Kashmir police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan in Srinagar on Thursday. Khan was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag on June 12. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: Union home minister Amit Shah continued to hold marathon meetings with officials here on Thursday, the second and last day of his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security challenges faced in the state.

While the focus of discussions in the meetings held on Wednesday was the coming Amarnath Yatra, he was closeted with the senior officials of the security forces, intelligence agencies and civil administration here on Thursday to review the overall security scenario in the hinterland and the issues emerging from the current situation along the Line of Control and the International Border with Pakistan, official sources here said.

The meetings were also attended by governor Satya Pal Malik, his all four advisers and Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, the sources added.

An official spokesman said that in the security review, officers of various security forces and other agencies gave a detailed briefing on the security scenario in the state, the results of the past year’s bid to contain the militancy and future plans. “While the improvements in the security scenario were noted and appreciated, there was a detailed discussion on how and what further improvements could be made to bring back peace and normality in the state,” the spokesman said.

Official sources said Mr Shah once again asked the security forces and other law-enforcing agencies to keep up pressure on separatist militants,  work out strategies to check the recruitment of local youth into militant ranks and to also ensure militancy does not resurface in any part of the state’s Jammu region. He appreciated the synergy among the various security forces in tackling militancy but, at the same time, stressed the need for making extra efforts towards “complete eradication of terrorism” and ensuring the people of J&K live free from fear, violence and everyday insecurity.

The sources said the home minister said that there should be “zero tolerance towards terrorism and terrorists” and that the concerned authorities should continue with strict action against terror funding. He also said the rule of law should be enforced in the state in all circumstances.

He praised the J&K police for being in the forefront in the counter-insurgency campaign and asked the state government to commemorate the sacrifices of its policemen in their hometowns and villages “in an appropriate and befitting manner” each year and that also prominent public places should be named after the martyred policemen.

Earlier during the day, the home minister visited the home of Inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan of the J&K police and consoled his bereaved family. He handed over an appointment letter to his wife for a job in the state government.

Khan, who served as station house officer of Anantnag’s Saddar police station was critically injured while fighting a lone militant who had earlier killed five CRPF jawans in a sneak attack along (Anantnag’s) Khanabal-Pahalgam Road on June 12. He later died at New Delhi’s AIIMS, where he had been shifted from a Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment. Mr Shah also met the families of BJP workers killed by militants in recent months.

The minister also interacted with a representative group of sarpanches “to gain an insight into the current state of functioning of panchayats in the state”.

The spokesman said the review of development programmes by the home minister focused on improving the lives of ordinary citizens. “The review covered a wide range of issues connected with improving the economic condition of the people of J&K, providing them with employment, livelihood opportunities, benefit of social security schemes and raising their incomes,” the spokesman said.

The review included, among other things, good governance, accelerating development, strengthening the panchayat and municipal system, fast tracking the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Development Package, building first-rate infrastructure, inclusive growth for all communities, balanced regional development with special emphasis on employment generation, and reaching out to youth, the spokesman added.

Before wrapping up his two-day visit to Srinagar, the home minister along with the Governor met a delegation of the tribal community and reviewed the steps taken for its welfare. “He hailed the nationalist character of the tribal community in the state, adding that the whole country acknowledges the contribution of the community in national integration and communal harmony,” an official statement said.

