Ram Vilas Paswan elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

There will be no formal election, Bihar Assembly Secretary Bateshwarnath Pandey said.

 Sure of his victory, Paswan on June 20 filed his nomination as the NDA candidate. (Photo: File)

Patna: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution and Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) president,Ram Vilas Paswan, on Friday was elected unopposed as the member of Rajya Sabha, IANS reported.

The declaration came after the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination papers lapsed at 3 pm Friday as there was no other candidate was pitched.

Sure of his victory, Paswan on June 20 filed his nomination as the NDA candidate.

Paswan did not contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 from his traditional seat of Hajipur in Bihar.

