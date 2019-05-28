Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 04:03 AM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan textbook calls Savarkar ‘son of Portugal’

PTI
Published : May 28, 2019, 2:20 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 2:20 am IST

Recently, the Congress government constituted a textbook revision committee in the school education department.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar
 Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani Monday flayed the state Congress government for affixing “son of Portugal” to RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s description in class 10 social science textbooks.

Recently, the Congress government constituted a textbook revision committee in the school education department. Based on the committee’s findings, the department revised a short biography of RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar introduced by the previous BJP government.

Now, in the textbooks it is mentioned Savarkar had described himself as “son of Portugal” when seeking clemency from the British government in 1910-11.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Mr Devnani said the state government sho-uld take inspiration from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who had described Savarkar as the “byword for daring and patriotism.”

 “The former prime minister had called Savarkar “a classical revolutionary and countless people drew inspiration from him,”  MrDevnani said.

“Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi recognised and hailed the legacy of great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. The then government had issued a commemorative stamp on Veer Savarkar in 1970.

“Indira Gandhi had donated a sum of `11,000 from her personal account to Savarkar Trust and ordered the Films Division to produce a documentary on his life,” Mr Devnani tweeted.

The former state minister said calling the freedom fighter “son of Portugal” is an insult.

He alleged the Congress government had the single-point agenda of insulting heroic characters and eulogising only one family.

Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasara said the changes were made by the experts committee.

“What can I say? A committee of experts have written it based on authenticity and their recommendations. I can only say that whatever has been written in the textbooks have been written based on the recommendations of educationists,” Mr Dotasara said.

In other changes, the committee removed the prefix ‘Veer’ from Savakar’s name in the textbooks and it now refers to him as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar who “plotted assassination” of Mahatma Gandhi, who was killed by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, less than a year after India gained Independence from Britain.

Tags: vasudev devnani, vinayak damodar savarkar

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court seeks MCI, Maharashtra reply on 10 per cent PG medical seats quota

Atul Bora

Assam: BJP, AGP to claim 1 RS seat each

Congress topped the list in terms of percentage of MLAs with criminal cases.

67 new Odisha MLAs face criminal charges

Alpesh Thakor

Rumours about Alpesh Thakor joining BJP gather pace

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

2

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

3

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

4

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

5

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham