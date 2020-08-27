India sees record-breaking 75K COVID-19 cases in a single day

However, the number of recoveries too zoomed to 25.23 lakhs

New Delhi: With 75, 760 fresh cases and 1, 023 deaths, India recorded the highest single day jump in COVID-19 cases on Thursday as overall cases crossed 33.10 lakhs, while total deaths in the country so far reached 60, 472.

However, the number of recoveries too zoomed to 25.23 lakhs, out of which 56,013 persons were discharged from medical supervision in the last 24 hours. India's Recovery Rate now is 76.24 per cent. The Recovery Rate is best in Delhi (90%), followed by Tamil Nadu (85%), Bihar (83.80%). The country as of Thursday now has 7.26 lakh cases under active medical care.

“The sustained high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country, ie, active cases, comprise 21.93% of the total positive cases,” said health ministry officials.

“A focus on standard of care protocol as described in the clinical management protocol of Ministry of Health Ministry, better skilled doctors in the ICUs and hospitals, improved ambulance services, use of non-invasive oxygen and use of investigational therapies have led to the national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) maintaining its downward slide. It has further slumped to stand at 1.83% today,” officials added.

As per data, ten States/UTs are faring better in terms of Recovery Rate than the national average. The CFR is lowest in Assam (0.27%), followed by Kerala (0.39%), Bihar (0.42%), Odisha (0.51%), Telangana (0.70%), Tripura (0.87%), Andhra Pradesh (0.93%), Chhattisgarh (0.95%), Goa (1.08%) and Jharkhand (1.09%).