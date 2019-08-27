Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:20 AM IST

BS Yediyurappa picks three deputies for Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a first in Karnataka’s political history, chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa appointed three deputy chief ministers — Govind Karjol, Dr C.N. Ashwathnarayan and Laxman Savadi — giving in to a diktat from the party’s central leadership to create these posts as part of the strategy to groom second-line leadership, on Monday.

Of these three deputy chief ministers (DCM), Mr Karjol and Mr Savadi were allocated plum portfolios of public works and transport respectively, while Dr Ashwathnarayan will head ministries of higher education, IT & BT.  

Some of the powerful portfolios, however, have been assigned to senior ministers Jagadish Shettar (industries), Basavaraj Bommai (home), R. Ashok (revenue) and K.S. Eshwarappa (rural development and panchayat raj) respectively.

Independent legislator H. Nagesh will head the excise ministry. With Monday’s appointment of three DCMs, Mr Yediyurappa has bettered the record held by Mr Jagadish Shettar in 2012 when he assisted by two DCMs—Mr Ashok and Mr Eshwarappa.

Sources in the state unit of BJP said Mr Yediyurappa had no option but to fall in line with thinking of central leadership while appointing a  Scheduled Castes leader, a Vokkaliga leader and a Lingayat leader, the same sub-sect of Ganigas to which he belongs.

“It is almost clear that three DCMs are being appointed to have some control over Mr Yediyurappa and his style of functioning as also aimed at strengthening the party organisation in the state,” sources added.

