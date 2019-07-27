Mistaken as kidnappers, 3 Congress leaders thrashed in MP

On Thursday night, the mob had blocked the main road using fallen trees over rumours that a gang kidnapped children was prowling.

Bhopal: Three Congress leaders were thrashed by a mob after they were mistaken as child kidnappers at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Navalsinh village, reported NDTV.

The three local Congress leaders - Dharmendra Shukla, Dharmu Singh Lanjiwar and Lalit Baraskar - were travelling in a car when they saw the barricade at night. They turned around, assuming some highway robbers were waiting to ambush them.

The villagers chased them, surrounded them and damaged the vehicle. They were taken out and thrashed by the mob, the police said.

Police said: "Suspecting them to be child kidnapers, the villagers chased the vehicle and attacked it. The vehicle was damaged. They also assaulted the three Congress leaders. A case has been filed with the Betul police and investigation is on."

A dozen cases of mob attacks on people suspected of kidnapping children have been reported from across Madhya Pradesh in the past week.