Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi gym trainer shoots employer who objected to public display of affection, held

PTI
Published : Jul 27, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2019, 9:24 am IST

The accused has been identified as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Pahari Dheeraj, they said.

A pistol, three live cartridges, and a scooter were seized from his possession, police said, adding that his friend was also detained. (Representational image)
 A pistol, three live cartridges, and a scooter were seized from his possession, police said, adding that his friend was also detained. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A 35-year-old gym trainer was arrested on Friday for allegedly firing at his former employer in Civil Lines area after he was expelled from the job for public display of affection towards a female colleague, police said.

The accused has been identified as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Pahari Dheeraj, they said.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the victim, identified as 37-year-old Rahul Gupta, was entering the gym after parking his car and a man wearing a helmet shot at him from a distance, they said. Gupta sustained a bullet injury on his stomach and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stated to be normal.

The police interrogated the employees of the gym, Gupta's friends, and business partners.

"Thereafter, they scanned the nearby CCTV footage and arrested Kumar, who was expelled from the gym a few days ago," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Gupta had objected to Kumar's public display of affection towards his female colleague inside the gym, Prasad said.

Kumar, who is married, confessed to his crime and told the police that he, along with his minor friend, had arranged a pistol. On Thursday morning, he shot at Gupta when the latter was parking his car.

Kumar and his friend later fled from the spot, she added.

A pistol, three live cartridges, and a scooter were seized from his possession, police said, adding that his friend was also detained.

Tags: murder, crime, delhi crime, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Individual designated as a terrorist can appeal to the Union Home Secretary who will have to dispose of the appeal within 45 days. (Photo: File)

Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar to be first 2 declared terrorists after UAPA amendments

Taking it to Twitter, she wrote: 'Azam Khan is known for making such statement which prove that he suffers from mental perversion.' (Photo: File)

'He suffers from mental perversion': Swaraj hits out at Azam Khan over sexist remark

Onlookers said the light brown-coloured object sent them fleeing from the field when it fell at their village on Wednesday afternoon, sending up smoke. (Representational Image)

Farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes in rice field in Bihar

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh

Double promotion for Kargil hero in Punjab

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple unexpectedly confirms futuristic iPhone plan

2

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 looks absolutely breathtaking in latest video

3

Australian ambulance to grant patients' dying wishes

4

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

5

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham