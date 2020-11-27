Friday, Nov 27, 2020 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Nov 2020  2 Army jawans killed in attack by 3 car-borne militants near Srinagar
India, All India

2 Army jawans killed in attack by 3 car-borne militants near Srinagar

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Nov 27, 2020, 5:37 am IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2020, 5:37 am IST

The slain soldiers were identified as Sepoy Rattan Lal of 163 Territorial Army and Sepoy Deshmukh of 101 Territorial Army

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan keep a watch on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Jammu. (PTI)
 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan keep a watch on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Jammu. (PTI)

Srinagar: Two Army jawans were killed in a sneak attack by three car-borne militants on Srinagar’s outskirts on Thursday. The police and witnesses said the gunmen appeared at Aban Shah Chowk in Khoshipora area and opened fire on an Army quick reaction team, critically injuring two soldiers. Both succumbed to their injuries while being evacuated to a hospital at the nearby Shariefabad Army cantonment, officials said.

The slain soldiers were identified as Sepoy Rattan Lal of 163 Territorial Army and Sepoy Deshmukh of 101 Territorial Army. They were attached to 2nd Unit of Rashtriya Rifles, the Army’s counter-insurgency unit. One report said the assailants also decamped with the service rifle of one of the slain jawans.
Soon after the attack, the Army’s 2 RR and the J&K police’s Special Operations Group launched a search operation in the area, as the Army pressed a helicopter into service to hunt the militants and the Maruti car used to carry out the attack.
The Army said in a statement: “Terrorists fired indiscriminately at Quick Reaction Team of Indian Army in Khushipora. Being a crowded area, troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian casualties.”

 

It added: “Two soldiers were critically injured and were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they have succumbed to their injuries.
The area has been cordoned and a search operation is in progress.”
A civilian was, meanwhile, hurt in mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Kirni village of Poonch district, officials said Thursday.

Tags: khushipora, soldiers killed, army jawans killed

Latest From India

Farmers stage a protest at Delhi-Noida border over farm bills. (PTI)

Haryana cops use water cannons and teargas to stop farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM bats for simultaneous elections, single voters’ list

Doctors say they will not allow anyone from allopathy medicine to train AYUSH doctors. (Representational Image)

IMA to go to court against CCIM order on Ayush doctors performing surgery

A health worker takes a swab from a woman for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus tests in Ahmedabad on November 23, 2020. (AFP)

States panic as virus strikes back

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham