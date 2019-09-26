Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 06:45 AM IST

India, All India

2 MP dalit kids lynched for defecating on road

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 6:12 am IST

The incident took place in the village of Bhavkhedi under Sirsoud police station in Shivpuri district.

Preliminary investigation by police suggested that superstition driven by evil practice of 'untouchability' might have led to the gory incident.
 Preliminary investigation by police suggested that superstition driven by evil practice of 'untouchability' might have led to the gory incident.

Bhopal: Two dalit kids, including a girl, in a Madhya Pradesh village were on Wednesday lynched by two men when they were attending nature’s call in the open.

Preliminary investigation by police suggested that superstition driven by evil practice of ‘untouchability’ might have led to the gory incident.

The incident took place in the village of Bhavkhedi under Sirsoud police station in Shivpuri district.

The victims, Roshni (12) and Avinash (10) were hit repeatedly on their heads with bamboo canes by the two accused, identified as Hakim Singh Yadav (42) and Rameshwar Yadav (40), when they were defecating in the open in the village at around 6.30 in the morning, leaving them grievously wounded, Shivpuri district superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Singh Chandel told this newspaper.

The village, according to locals, had been declared as open defecation-free on April 4, 2018.

Manoj Balmiki, a labourer whose youngest sister Roshani (12) and his only son Avinash (10) became victims of the horrific crime, alleged that the family faced discrimination in the village due to their caste.

“We don’t have a toilet at home. The children went out to defecate in the morning. Rameshwar and Hakam, who were standing near their handpump, shouted at them for defecating on the road and rained blows of lathis (sticks) on their heads while the children were relieving themselves, killing them in seconds,” a tearful Balmiki said.

“I saw the accused fleeing. The duo were caught by people some distance away,” he said.

The wounded kids were rushed to the district hospital in Shivpuri where the doctors had declared them dead.

Both the accused were arrested. DC Anugraha said aid of Rs 50,000 each will be given to the kin of the deceased, besides financial help under the SC-ST Act. On village being declared ODF, she said she will find out if it was true.

The two accused attacked the two kids without any provocation and later took video of the gory sight of the victims lying in a pool of blood and writhing in pain, the police said.

“It appeared the two accused were mentally deranged. Medical tests on them would establish if they were mentally ill”, the police said.

A police source said that after he was arrested, Hakam Yadav said he killed the kids as God had commanded him in his dream to kill “demons”.

The victims’ kin told police that the accused were preventing their family to build toilet in their home, forcing them to defecate in the open.

Tags: defecation, dalit kids
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

Kerala State Electricity Board Limited

Many lease-holders move out, flat owners stay put

The police seized a huge cache of arms, including 5 AK-47 rifles, satellite phones and grenades during the operation. (Photo: AP/Representational)

‘Pak drones made multiple sorties’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, said he spoke to Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa regarding the crash and also enquired about the condition of both the pilots. (Photo: PTI)

MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashes, pilot ejects safely

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he hosts a special event commemorating the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi during the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

US pushes India for Pakistan talks

MOST POPULAR

1

Beijing opens glitzy starfish-shaped ahead of China's 70th anniversary

2

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

3

PM Modi gifts framed photograph from 'Howdy, Modi' event to Donald Trump

4

PM Modi like Elvis, can call him 'father of India', says Donald Trump

5

15 hidden iOS 13 tips and tricks everyone should know

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham