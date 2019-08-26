Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:11 AM IST

India, All India

Andhra CM hails Sindhu for receiving 1st woman to win BWF title

ANI
Published : Aug 26, 2019, 8:03 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2019, 8:03 am IST

By winning the title, Sindhu, who was born in Hyderabad, has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday commended Indian shuttler PV Sindhu after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships. (Photo: File)
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday commended Indian shuttler PV Sindhu after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships.

"Historical Victory! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for becoming the first Indian to win the gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships. Dominated right from the start and finished like a true champion," he tweeted.

By winning the title, Sindhu, who was born in Hyderabad, has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in straight games in Switzerland on Sunday.

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday.

