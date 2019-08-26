Andhra CM hails Sindhu for receiving 1st woman to win BWF title

By winning the title, Sindhu, who was born in Hyderabad, has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday commended Indian shuttler PV Sindhu after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships.

"Historical Victory! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for becoming the first Indian to win the gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships. Dominated right from the start and finished like a true champion," he tweeted.

Historical Victory! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for becoming the first Indian to win the gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships. Dominated right from the start and finished like a true champion. 👏👏 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 25, 2019

Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in straight games in Switzerland on Sunday.

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday.