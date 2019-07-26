Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:18 AM IST

CJI angry over absence of Karnataka MLAs’ lawyer

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Dhavan appeared for chief minister Kumaraswamy in the matter.

New Delhi: The Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi Thursday expressed displeasure over the absence of a senior lawyer, for the second consecutive day, who had appeared for 15 rebel MLAs and later for two independent MLAs in matter relating to political imbroglio in Karnataka Assembly which saw the fall of chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s government.

Permitting the withdrawal of petition by two independent MLAs who had sought court’s direction for voting on trust vote, the bench headed by Chief Justice expressed its annoyance over the absence of senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi when the matter was taken up for hearing today.

The court permitted two independent MLAs to be withdraw their plea after senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan said that he had no objection. Dhavan appeared for chief minister Kumaraswamy in the matter.

The bench also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose had on Wednesday (July 24) deferred the hearing for today as both Rohatgi who had appeared for dissident MLAs and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar were absent.

The court had sought their presence today for passing the order.

Apparently displeased over the absence of Rohatgi, CJI Gogoi observed, “When the court wants a counsel to be present, he is not present. But when he wants an urgent listing he is present 11 p.m., wants midnight hearing.. 2 a.m.,  3 a.m. and what not..."

CJI said that all advocates are present when they want an urgent hearing but no one turns up when they want to withdraw the plea.

Singhvi appearing for Speaker Ramesh Kumar had appeared before the bench in the morning itself. He sought the pass over of the Karnataka matter saying that he was arguing in a part heard matter before another bench and would come later.

