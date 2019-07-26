Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

India, All India

Broken ribs, fractures: Villagers beat tigress to death in UP's Pilibhit Reserve

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 26, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2019, 12:43 pm IST

The accused have charged under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

The foresters have lodged an FIR against 31 named and 12 unidentified people. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The foresters have lodged an FIR against 31 named and 12 unidentified people. (Photo: Screengrab)

Lucknow: An adult tigress succumbed to injuries after she was brutally attacked by a group of villagers in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours on Thursday.

The foresters have lodged an FIR against 31 named and 12 unidentified people. The accused have charged under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

Confirming the incident, field director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) Raja Mohan said, “The tigress was five years old. The villagers attacked her near Deuria. Her carcass was recovered on Thursday morning. She had sustained fractures and injuries from sharp-edged weapons like spears on almost every part of her body. She also had broken ribs."

According the officer, the tigress allegedly attacked a villager in Mataina village near compartment number 12 of PTR after she was surrounded and attacked brutally by villagers. A team of forest officials reached the spot almost three hours after the attack. By that time, the tigress has limped back inside the forest. The foresters tried to track her to provide medical assistance but failed.

The extent of the injuries the tigress suffered was revealed later in the post mortem examination report.

Tags: pilibhit tiger reserve, tigress beaten to death, crime, up crime, up police

Latest From India

Nirmala Sitharaman said, 'The remark (Azam Khan’s) is utterly condemnable. I thank every member who supported a woman.' (Photo: File)

Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani seek ‘exemplary action’ against Azam Khan

On July 19, 1999, when the Kargil war was in its last phase, a group of heavily armed terrorists struck at the remote village of Lehota in Doda district, killing 15 people and injuring several others. (Photo: File I Representational)

1999 Doda massacre survivor wants to turn educator for kids

July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the success of Operation Vijay and the victory of the Indian Army against infiltrating Pakistani troops while defending the country's integrity. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Pakistan can't sustain even limited war against India: Rajnath

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who died of AES. (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to entertain pleas on treatment of children suffering from AES in Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

1999 Doda massacre survivor wants to turn educator for kids

2

Trapped in cocaine box, Belgian drug traffickers call cops for rescue

3

Salman Khan to become 'Mamu Jaan' again; read story

4

16-inch MacBook Pro to come with much-needed fix

5

India's first underwater Kolkata Metro to ferry 1 mn people daily by 2035

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham