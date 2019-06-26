We did not make excuses and blame polling booth: PM

'We should appreciate how our electoral processes have improved over the years,' PM Modi said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was replying to the 'Motion Of Thanks On the President's Address' in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that it is after a long time that a Government with full majority has won once again with a full majority.

READ | PM Modi to address RS; Oppn to move resolution against AADHAR, SEZ bills in LS

“In this mandate we see wish of the people for stability. Infact, this trend of stable governments is being seen in many states as well,” he added.

Talking about Congress chants saying, India lost after the elections, he said, " Did India lose in Wayanad? Did India lose in Rae Bareli? Did India lose in Trivandrum, what about Amethi? What kind of argument is this? If Congress loses then does that mean India lost? There is a limit to arrogance. Congress could not win a single seat in 17 states."

Talking about the Rs 2000 scheme for farmers from the BJP government he said, "By saying farmers sold themselves just because of Rs 2,000 scheme is an insult to farmers. I am shocked, even media was abused, it was said elections were won because of the media. What do such people mean? That media is on sale? Does same logic apply to Tamil Nadu and Kerala?"

Bringing up the issue of EVMs, PM Modi said, "Some people kept raising the EVM issue in this House.I want to tell them there was a time when we had just 2 MPs in Parliament. People made fun of us. But, we worked harder and won trust of people. We did not make excuses and blame polling booth."

He also said, "We should appreciate how our electoral processes have improved over the years. In 1950s polling process took long time to complete. Violence and booth capturing were common in some places. Now, news is about rising voter turnout. This is a healthy signal."

"Election Commission had invited parties on the issue of EVMs but just two parties accepted- CPI and NCP. I appreciate them for going to EC to learn more about the issue. But, why did the rest of the parties questioning the EVMs not even bother to go, they should answer." PM Modi said, hitting out at Congress' cry on EVMs. "My friends in the Congress have not been able to digest victory, they have not been able to accept defeat. This is not a healthy sign in a democracy."

Talking about violence across the country, he also said, "Those responsible for the anti-Sikh riots are still in the party."

Speaking about the recent mob lynching in Jharkhand he defended insulting the state and said, "The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. It has saddened others too.But, some here in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a whole state. None of us have the right to insult the state of Jharkhand. Those behind the lynchings must be punished."

In that respect speaking to Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, PM Modi said, "I think Azad sahab(Ghulam Nabi Azad) is having blurred vision, maybe he is seeing everything from political spectacles. Ghalib said something for such people 'ta umr Ghalib ye bhool karta raha, dhool chehre pe thi,aaina saaf karta raha'".

Coming to the topic of Assam NRC he said, "You take credit for everything,will you not take credit for NRC? Rajiv Gandhi had accepted NRC in the Assam accord.Then Supreme Court had to intervene. Also, SC directed us so we have implemented it. So why are you not taking credit for this?"