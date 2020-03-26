Thursday, Mar 26, 2020 | Last Update : 11:57 AM IST

India, All India

Nodal officer appointed to help Indian students stranded at Kazakhstan airport

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 26, 2020, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2020, 11:37 am IST

Delhi High Court had yesterday ordered authorities to provide the students with basic amenities and humanitarian assistance

Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan on Wednesday appointed a nodal officer to assist Indian students reportedly stranded at the Almaty airport for the past two to three days without food and medical aid due to travel restrictions on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

 "All Indian students in Kazakhstan (outside of Almaty) who arrived in Almaty to take a flight to India but were not able to leave and require boarding, lodging, food, medicine etc. may contact Martin Cyriac Clemense, Second Secretary and Officer in Charge," the Indian Embassy said in an "important" announcement.

According to news agency reports, the development came hours after the Delhi High Court asked the authorities to expeditiously provide the students basic amenities and assistance with regard to food, medical care, lodging and transportation. The court was informed that several Indian students, who are enrolled for higher studies, including MBBS, at Semey Medical University in Kazakhstan are stranded at the Almaty Airport without food, water, transportation and medical aid.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, directed the nodal officer to expeditiously facilitate, secure and provide these students with all basic amenities and humanitarian assistance.

Tags: justice siddharth mridul, indian students abroad, kazakhstan, indian embassy in kazakhstan, cyriac clemense, almaty airport, semey medical university, justice talwant singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Representational Image. (AP)

Man ends life in Karnataka over coronavirus fear

People trying to reach destinations in Andhra Pradesh being stopped at the inter-state Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border at Vijayapuri South on March 25, 2020. These people were returning from Hyderabad and other places in Telangana following the nationnwide coronavirus lockdown. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

Exodus of Andhra people creates logjam at border points

file photo

Putin, Modi discuss global crisis caused by coronavirus

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (PTI)

Odisha’s corona warriors to get four months’ salary in advance

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham