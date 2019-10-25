Friday, Oct 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:11 AM IST

India, All India

Karnataka Speaker to take call on rebel MLAs, SC told

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 25, 2019, 2:22 am IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2019, 6:40 am IST

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal appearing for Congress will argue today Friday in court.

Karnataka Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri
 Karnataka Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday was told that the Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri can hold a fresh hearing on the resignation coupled with plea for the disqualification of 17 unseated lawmakers of state Assembly, belonging to Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), if court so decides.

Noting that the order unseating 17 lawmakers of Congress and JD(S) was ex-parte and suffered from procedural disabilities as disqualified lawmakers were not given required time under the rules, solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the bench comprising Justice N.V. Ramana, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Krishna Murari that the current Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri can give them fresh hearing.

“Under the rules, a member whose disqualification is being sought would be given a minimum of 7 days time to reply to notice by the Speaker. In the case the lawakers were given just 3 days time, ”said SG Mehta, during the second day of the hearing of disqualified lawmakers from the state Assembly for the rest of its term.

The then Speaker of Karnataka Assembly had disqualified and unseated 17 lawmakers belonging to Congress and JD(S) after they had defied the whip to vote in the favour of motion of trust moved by the former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The former chief minister had moved the trust motion after he lost majority support following rebellion by 17, now unseated, lawmakers.

Seeking the quashing of the former Speaker Ramesh Kumkar’s order, these disqualified lawmakers have assailed the Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s decision on the grounds that their resignation was prior to issuance of the whip and their defiance of the same.

Appearing for former CM Kumaraswamy, senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan assailed the argument by the unseated lawmakers that then Speaker should have accepted their resignations as they were both voluntary and genuine and were presented to the Speaker in person.

Describing the arguments by the disqualified lawmakers as attributing “mechanical exercise” of the power by the Speaker, Mr Dhavan said that Speaker Ramesh Kumar could not have been oblivious of the chain of events that were unfolding at that point of time with MLAs moving together and moving in a flock, staying in a hotel in Mumbai and speaking to media.

Posing the question whether the resignations were induced, Mr Dhavan said, “The genuineness of a resignation does not relate merely to the absence of forgery as has been argue but is a much wider term.”

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal appearing for Congress will argue today Friday in court.

Tags: supreme court, vishweshwar hegde kageri
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Not my responsibility: KCR on RTC employees' suicide, Oppn takes umbrage

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that as the BJP has been rejected by the people, they will now do 'jugaad' with other parties and independents to form the government. (Photo: File)

BJP to do 'jugaad' with independents, others to form govt in Haryana: Kamal Nath

Security personnel patrol a deserted street in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

2 truckers killed as militants torch vehicles in Kashmir Valley

Kartarpur Corridor

India, Pakistan sign Kartarpur pact

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

2

Radical new Apple leak poses major threat to iPhone 11

3

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

4

This Bangladeshi MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

5

Warning for millions of iPhone 11 owners; Apple has something exciting up its sleeve

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham